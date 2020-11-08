Heisman Watch 2020: Breaking Down Top Candidates in the Race After Week 10

0 of 5

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

College football was missing a trio of its biggest names in Week 10, but there wasn't any shortage of dynamic performances from players vying for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (COVID) and Alabama's Mac Jones and Najee Harris (bye) were out of action, though for Lawrence, his absence might have underscored his importance ever more, as Clemson fell 47-40 to No. 4 Notre Dame in overtime.

Elsewhere, BYU's Zach Wilson continued his surprising ascent in college football's upper echelon, completing 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 51-17 beatdown of No. 21 Boise State. But he wasn't the only Heisman hopeful with an impressive performance Saturday.