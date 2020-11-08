Heisman Watch 2020: Breaking Down Top Candidates in the Race After Week 10November 8, 2020
Heisman Watch 2020: Breaking Down Top Candidates in the Race After Week 10
College football was missing a trio of its biggest names in Week 10, but there wasn't any shortage of dynamic performances from players vying for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (COVID) and Alabama's Mac Jones and Najee Harris (bye) were out of action, though for Lawrence, his absence might have underscored his importance ever more, as Clemson fell 47-40 to No. 4 Notre Dame in overtime.
Elsewhere, BYU's Zach Wilson continued his surprising ascent in college football's upper echelon, completing 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 51-17 beatdown of No. 21 Boise State. But he wasn't the only Heisman hopeful with an impressive performance Saturday.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
What's arguably the most insane stat of the 2020 college football season so far? It's probably this: Ohio State's Justin Fields has as many touchdown passes (11) as he has total incompletions. Now, that's pretty unlikely to hold for the rest of the season unless Fields actually turns out to be superhuman. But through three games, he's been as close as it gets in college football, completing 87 percent of his passes and amassing a quarterback rating of 222.4.
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
College football was missing a trio of its biggest names in Week 10, but there wasn't any shortage of dynamic performances from players vying for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (COVID) and Alabama's Mac Jones and Najee Harris (bye) were out of action, though for Lawrence, his absence might have underscored his importance ever more, as Clemson fell 47-40 to No. 4 Notre Dame in overtime.
Elsewhere, BYU's Zach Wilson continued his surprising ascent in college football's upper echelon, completing 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 51-17 beatdown of No. 21 Boise State. But he wasn't the only Heisman hopeful with an impressive performance Saturday.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
College football was missing a trio of its biggest names in Week 10, but there wasn't any shortage of dynamic performances from players vying for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (COVID) and Alabama's Mac Jones and Najee Harris (bye) were out of action, though for Lawrence, his absence might have underscored his importance ever more, as Clemson fell 47-40 to No. 4 Notre Dame in overtime.
Elsewhere, BYU's Zach Wilson continued his surprising ascent in college football's upper echelon, completing 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 51-17 beatdown of No. 21 Boise State. But he wasn't the only Heisman hopeful with an impressive performance Saturday.
Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
College football was missing a trio of its biggest names in Week 10, but there wasn't any shortage of dynamic performances from players vying for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (COVID) and Alabama's Mac Jones and Najee Harris (bye) were out of action, though for Lawrence, his absence might have underscored his importance ever more, as Clemson fell 47-40 to No. 4 Notre Dame in overtime.
Elsewhere, BYU's Zach Wilson continued his surprising ascent in college football's upper echelon, completing 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 51-17 beatdown of No. 21 Boise State. But he wasn't the only Heisman hopeful with an impressive performance Saturday.
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
College football was missing a trio of its biggest names in Week 10, but there wasn't any shortage of dynamic performances from players vying for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (COVID) and Alabama's Mac Jones and Najee Harris (bye) were out of action, though for Lawrence, his absence might have underscored his importance ever more, as Clemson fell 47-40 to No. 4 Notre Dame in overtime.
Elsewhere, BYU's Zach Wilson continued his surprising ascent in college football's upper echelon, completing 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 51-17 beatdown of No. 21 Boise State. But he wasn't the only Heisman hopeful with an impressive performance Saturday.