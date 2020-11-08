    Dodgers Organization Has 9 Positive COVID-19 Tests After World Series Win

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 8, 2020
    Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Nine members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and one family member have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said Saturday (h/t NBC News' Minyvonne Burke).

    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health initially listed Friday on its website that the organization had five cases.

    Neither health officials nor the Dodgers have disclosed the names of those infected with the virus.

    Los Angeles won the World Series on October 27.

    Major League Baseball initiated an investigation into the Dodgers and third baseman Justin Turner after the franchise icon was removed late in Game 6 of the World Series for a positive test. Turner was isolated but then came back out onto the field to celebrate with his teammates once they clinched the club's first title since 1988.

    Turner received no punishment from the league with commissioner Rob Manfred calling the incident a "mistake" and accepting the infielder's apology.

    "I will not make excuses for my conduct, but I will describe my state of mind," Turner said in a statement. "Winning the World Series was my lifelong dream and the culmination of everything I worked for in my career."

    Players from both the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays went into self-quarantine after returning home from the neutral-location series in Arlington, Texas.

