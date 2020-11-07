    Ian Book, No. 4 Notre Dame Upset D.J. Uiagalelei, No. 1 Clemson in 2OT Thriller

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 8, 2020

    Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after his first-quarter touchdown against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
    Matt Cashore/Associated Press

    Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams showed out in South Bend on Saturday, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 4 Fighting Irish upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

    The Fighting Irish trailed 33-26 with 1:41 remaining in regulation, but senior quarterback Ian Book led his team on an eight-play, 91-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown catch by Avery Davis.

    Both teams scored touchdowns on their first-overtime possessions before Notre Dame began the second extra session with a seven-play drive that Williams finished with a three-yard touchdown run.

    The Fighting Irish defense stepped up big on Clemson's ensuing possession. Defenders Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah combined for a first-down sack of Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Ogundeji then registered a solo sack to push Clemson back to 3rd-and-24. An incomplete pass on third down and a 13-yard completion (and ensuing lost fumble) on fourth ended the game.

    Book completed 22 of 39 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown in addition to 68 rushing yards.

    True freshman Uiagalelei completed 29 of 44 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns for a Tigers team that trailed 23-13 at halftime before outscoring Notre Dame 20-3 the rest of the way in regulation. 

    Uiagalelei was starting in place of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has missed two straight games after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Before Saturday, Clemson had won 39 straight non-College Football Playoff games dating back to Oct. 13, 2017, when they lost to Syracuse.

              

    Notable Performances

    Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei: 29-of-44, 439 passing yards, 2 TD; 1 rushing TD

    Clemson WR Cornell Powell: 6 catches, 161 receiving yards, 1 TD

    Clemson WR Amari Rodgers: 8 catches, 134 receiving yards

    Notre Dame QB Ian Book: 22-of-39, 310 passing yards, 1 TD

    Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams: 23 carries, 140 rushing yards, 3 TD

    Notre Dame WR Javon McKinley: 5 catches, 102 receiving yards

             

    What's Next?

    Notre Dame will hit the road for a matchup with Boston College on Saturday, while Clemson will enjoy a bye week before visiting Florida State on Sat., Nov. 21.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Ian Book, No. 4 Notre Dame Upset D.J. Uiagalelei, No. 1 Clemson in 2OT Thriller

      Ian Book, No. 4 Notre Dame Upset D.J. Uiagalelei, No. 1 Clemson in 2OT Thriller
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ian Book, No. 4 Notre Dame Upset D.J. Uiagalelei, No. 1 Clemson in 2OT Thriller

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners & Losers from Week 10

      👍 Winners: BYU and Florida 👎 Losers: Penn State and Clemson 👉 Catch up on Week 10

      Winners & Losers from Week 10
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Winners & Losers from Week 10

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

      LeBron James and more sports stars react to the presidential election results 👉

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      It's Time to Discuss Michigan and Harbaugh

      We take a look at the long, concerning pattern of losses that has plagued Harbaugh since he arrived ➡️

      It's Time to Discuss Michigan and Harbaugh
      College Football logo
      College Football

      It's Time to Discuss Michigan and Harbaugh

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report