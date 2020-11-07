Ian Book, No. 4 Notre Dame Upset D.J. Uiagalelei, No. 1 Clemson in 2OT Thriller

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams showed out in South Bend on Saturday, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 4 Fighting Irish upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

The Fighting Irish trailed 33-26 with 1:41 remaining in regulation, but senior quarterback Ian Book led his team on an eight-play, 91-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown catch by Avery Davis.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their first-overtime possessions before Notre Dame began the second extra session with a seven-play drive that Williams finished with a three-yard touchdown run.

The Fighting Irish defense stepped up big on Clemson's ensuing possession. Defenders Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah combined for a first-down sack of Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Ogundeji then registered a solo sack to push Clemson back to 3rd-and-24. An incomplete pass on third down and a 13-yard completion (and ensuing lost fumble) on fourth ended the game.

Book completed 22 of 39 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown in addition to 68 rushing yards.

True freshman Uiagalelei completed 29 of 44 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns for a Tigers team that trailed 23-13 at halftime before outscoring Notre Dame 20-3 the rest of the way in regulation.

Uiagalelei was starting in place of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has missed two straight games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Before Saturday, Clemson had won 39 straight non-College Football Playoff games dating back to Oct. 13, 2017, when they lost to Syracuse.

Notable Performances

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei: 29-of-44, 439 passing yards, 2 TD; 1 rushing TD

Clemson WR Cornell Powell: 6 catches, 161 receiving yards, 1 TD

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers: 8 catches, 134 receiving yards

Notre Dame QB Ian Book: 22-of-39, 310 passing yards, 1 TD

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams: 23 carries, 140 rushing yards, 3 TD

Notre Dame WR Javon McKinley: 5 catches, 102 receiving yards

What's Next?

Notre Dame will hit the road for a matchup with Boston College on Saturday, while Clemson will enjoy a bye week before visiting Florida State on Sat., Nov. 21.

