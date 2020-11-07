Georgia's Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Carted off vs. UF with Gruesome Leg Injury

Brett Davis/Associated Press

University of Georgia freshman wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.

Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported that Rosemy-Jacksaint was taken off the field on a cart after suffering the injury:

The injury occurred at the end of a play that resulted in a 32-yard Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown reception that helped put the No. 5 Bulldogs ahead of the No. 8 Gators 14-0.

Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com and SEC Network's Alyssa Lang were among those who commented on the injury:

It was likely a bittersweet moment for Rosemy-Jacksaint, who entered Saturday's game with three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns on the season. He exceeded his season total for yardage on the play and also scored his first collegiate touchdown.

Rosemy-Jacksaint is a Pompano Beach, Florida, native who starred in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Per 247Sports' composite, Rosemy-Jacksaint was a 4-star prospect who ranked as the No. 55 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class.

Rosemy-Jacksaint seemed to be coming into his own prior to Saturday's injury, but now other Georgia wide receivers will have to fill the void.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and Demetris Robertson are the top candidates to do so.

Also, George Pickens will have an expanded role when healthy, but he has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.