    Windhorst: LeBron James 'Crossed the Aisle' on Dec. 22 Start Date After Pushback

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    After initially resisting a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly reversed course.

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on his Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, James changed his mind since it was in the best financial interest of the league and its players:

    "LeBron initially pushed back against this, and subsequently, it's been explained to me that LeBron changed his position. Crossed the aisle, said 'I'm OK going Dec. 22 even though I have to change my routines and I'm not happy about the short offseason because it's the best thing for business.' But LeBron owes the NBA money right now. He owes them cash. As crazy as that is to say."

    While it seemed at first that the 2020-21 season wouldn't start until January at the earliest, the NBA set its sights on Dec. 22 when it became clear that waiting until January likely wouldn't make much of a difference in terms of getting more fans into arenas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    By starting on Dec. 22, it ensured the ability to play a 72-game season and for basketball to be played on Christmas Day, which usually generates huge ratings for the NBA and television networks.

    Also, had the season started later, players would have had a lower prorated salary compared to starting on Dec. 22 and playing 72 games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that it had agreed to the Dec. 22 start date, although it is still negotiating other terms with the league.

    While the NBPA has maximized the amount of money its players can make, it also cemented the fact that its players will have the shortest offseason in the history of the four major North American sports:

    Starting on Dec. 22 will be a major challenge for all involved, as the 2020 NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 with free agency starting shortly thereafter.

    That means players will only have about one month to get acclimated to their new teams before the season starts.

    Teams with continuity could have a huge advantage because of that, and the Lakers may land in that category provided they manage to re-sign Anthony Davis in free agency.  

    Related

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

      LeBron James and more sports stars react to the presidential election results 👉

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Is a New No. 1 Pick Emerging? 👀

      The rumors we're hearing about what the Timberwolves, Warriors and Hornets are thinking

      Is a New No. 1 Pick Emerging? 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is a New No. 1 Pick Emerging? 👀

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Best Positioned to Win Offseason 📈

      The Warriors, Bucks and the others who are poised to seize the offseason opportunities

      Teams Best Positioned to Win Offseason 📈
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Teams Best Positioned to Win Offseason 📈

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Worst NBA Draft Classes Since 2000

      Join us for a painful trip down memory lane of the last two decades

      Ranking the Worst NBA Draft Classes Since 2000
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking the Worst NBA Draft Classes Since 2000

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report