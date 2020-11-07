Windhorst: LeBron James 'Crossed the Aisle' on Dec. 22 Start Date After Pushback

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After initially resisting a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly reversed course.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on his Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, James changed his mind since it was in the best financial interest of the league and its players:

"LeBron initially pushed back against this, and subsequently, it's been explained to me that LeBron changed his position. Crossed the aisle, said 'I'm OK going Dec. 22 even though I have to change my routines and I'm not happy about the short offseason because it's the best thing for business.' But LeBron owes the NBA money right now. He owes them cash. As crazy as that is to say."

While it seemed at first that the 2020-21 season wouldn't start until January at the earliest, the NBA set its sights on Dec. 22 when it became clear that waiting until January likely wouldn't make much of a difference in terms of getting more fans into arenas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By starting on Dec. 22, it ensured the ability to play a 72-game season and for basketball to be played on Christmas Day, which usually generates huge ratings for the NBA and television networks.

Also, had the season started later, players would have had a lower prorated salary compared to starting on Dec. 22 and playing 72 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that it had agreed to the Dec. 22 start date, although it is still negotiating other terms with the league.

While the NBPA has maximized the amount of money its players can make, it also cemented the fact that its players will have the shortest offseason in the history of the four major North American sports:

Starting on Dec. 22 will be a major challenge for all involved, as the 2020 NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 with free agency starting shortly thereafter.

That means players will only have about one month to get acclimated to their new teams before the season starts.

Teams with continuity could have a huge advantage because of that, and the Lakers may land in that category provided they manage to re-sign Anthony Davis in free agency.