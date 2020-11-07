College Football Rankings 2020: Final NCAA Overview of Week 10 Standings

Josh Morgan/Associated Press

Week 10 of the college football season presents us with the most important Saturday of the campaign to date.

A pair of Top 10 matchups will determine the favorite to come out of the ACC and could put a bow on the SEC East race.

The Clemson Tigers will defend their No. 1 ranking against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a battle that could be the first of two meetings between the ACC powers.

Over in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs can effectively seal the SEC East crown with a win over the Florida Gators that would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker over their two closest divisional rivals.

There are a handful of other intriguing matchups across the Saturday slate, but the two most important to the rankings will take place in South Bend, Indiana, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Week 10 Polls

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (7-0)

2. Alabama (6-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Notre Dame (6-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Cincinnati (5-0)

7. Texas A&M (4-1)

8. Florida (3-1)

9. BYU (8-0)

10. Wisconsin (1-0)

11. Miami (6-1)

12. Oregon (0-0)

13. Indiana (2-0)

14. Oklahoma State (4-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16. Marshall (5-0)

17. Iowa State (4-2)

18. SMU (6-1)

19. Oklahoma (4-2)

20. USC (0-0)

21. Boise State (2-0)

22. Texas (4-2)

23. Michigan (1-1)

24. Auburn (4-2)

25. Liberty (6-0)

Saturday night's ACC showdown has a similar feel to it as the marquee SEC matchup between Georgia and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The winner of the contest will remain undefeated and in the driver's seat to be the conference's College Football Playoff representative.

Depending on how the game shakes out, the loser may drop one or two positions in the polls and be poised to mount a playoff challenge by winning out and taking the rematch in the conference title game.

Clemson will be at a disadvantage with D.J. Uiagalelei making his first road start in place of Trevor Lawrence, who will miss his second straight game following a positive COVID-19 test.

Uiagalelei threw for 342 passing yards in his starting debut in a come-from-behind win over the Boston College Eagles.

For the Tigers to leave South Bend with a win, their defense must improve after allowing 28 first-half points at home a week ago.

If Clemson sharpens its defense, it should put Uiagalelei in the best possible position to leave Notre Dame Stadium with a win.

Since the start of the 2017 season, Clemson is 5-0 on the road against ranked opponents. Notre Dame is 5-1 versus Top 25 foes at home in the same span.

The only defeat in that run occurred against Georgia in 2017, when the Bulldogs limited the Fighting Irish to 19 points.

Notre Dame's Ian Book-led offense produced over 40 points on three occasions this season, so it could be equipped to go head-to-head with the Tigers if the contest turns into a high-scoring affair.

If Clemson leaves South Bend with a victory, it will remain on top of the polls and could distance itself a bit from Alabama, who was two points away from overtaking the Tigers in the AP Top 25.

If Notre Dame wins, it will be placed into the upper echelon of the sport alongside Alabama and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Georgia is poised to be the top beneficiary of the weekend, if it pulls off its fourth consecutive victory over Florida. The Bulldogs sit at No. 5 following their minimal drop after the loss to Alabama and could slide into the top four if Notre Dame loses, or if Clemson falls by double digits.

If Kirby Smart's team downs the Gators in Jacksonville, each of its SEC East rivals will have two or more conference losses. There are four unranked teams on Georgia's schedule after Saturday, and even if it slips up once, it would own the tiebreaker over Florida.

Georgia's biggest fan could be the BYU Cougars, who stormed through the Boise State Broncos on Friday night and are poised to leap over Florida in the Week 11 polls.

BYU could also make a case to surge past the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas A&M Aggies depending on how their respective Saturday games pan out.

The most poll movement on Sunday could occur in the middle of the rankings. The Indiana Hoosiers face a tough home test with the Michigan Wolverines, while the Oklahoma State Cowboys are forced to bounce back from a loss on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats.

If Oklahoma State stumbles again, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns could jump in the Big 12 standings and both polls.

The Sooners and Longhorns are back in the Top 25 after their nightmarish starts to the season, and both teams are one game back in the loss column in the Big 12 standings.

Saturday will also give us an idea of how the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans stack up against the rest of the nation's top programs.

USC hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils in a unique 9 a.m. PT start, and Oregon takes on the Stanford Cardinal.

Depending on how well either team performs, they could receive a bit of a boost in the rankings going into Week 11.

