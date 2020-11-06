    D'Eriq King Totals 535 Yards, 5 TDs as No. 11 Miami Avoids NC State's Upset Bid

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 7, 2020

    Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) runs past North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore, obscured at left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
    Ethan Hyman/Associated Press

    Miami quarterback D'Eriq King completed 31 of 41 passes for 430 yards and five touchdowns and added 15 carries for 105 rushing yards as the No. 11 Hurricanes stymied a valiant upset attempt from the NC State Wolfpack en route to a 44-41 road win at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday.

    A seesaw game ended in Miami's favor after King found Michael Harley for a 54-yard score to give the Hurricanes the lead with 2:43 remaining.    

    Following Miami's extra point, NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman threw an interception, and the Hurricanes ran out the clock in response.

    Harley caught eight passes for 153 yards and two scores from King, who also found the senior for a 20-yard score early in the second quarter.

    King's other touchdowns went to tight end Will Mallory for three yards, wide receiver Dee Wiggins for 39 yards and wideout Mark Pope for 17 yards.

    The toss to Wiggins helped Miami tie NC State at 14 following a successful extra point:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Miami gained 620 yards of total offense thanks largely to King's efforts.

    The redshirt senior, who transferred from Houston in January, earned a unique honor by virtue of his Friday night performance, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    He also added this milestone, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds:

    Naturally, people were impressed with his work, including ESPN's Ben Baby, ESPN's Chris Fallica and Michael Lev of the Arizona Star:

    King and the 6-1 Hurricanes, whose only loss was to the undefeated No. 1 Clemson Tigers, will now pay a visit to Virginia Tech on Nov. 14.     

    Related

      VIDEO: Miami at NC State highlights

      VIDEO: Miami at NC State highlights
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      VIDEO: Miami at NC State highlights

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Miami Hurricanes defeat NC State behind D’Eriq King legendary performance

      Miami Hurricanes defeat NC State behind D’Eriq King legendary performance
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      Miami Hurricanes defeat NC State behind D’Eriq King legendary performance

      Canes Warning
      via Canes Warning

      Reaction: Miami's D'Eriq King torches NC State for 535 yards

      Reaction: Miami's D'Eriq King torches NC State for 535 yards
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      Reaction: Miami's D'Eriq King torches NC State for 535 yards

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      D’Eriq King delivers spectacular offensive performance in 44-41 comeback win over NC State

      D’Eriq King delivers spectacular offensive performance in 44-41 comeback win over NC State
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      D’Eriq King delivers spectacular offensive performance in 44-41 comeback win over NC State

      The Miami Hurricane
      via The Miami Hurricane