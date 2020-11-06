Saints' Malcolm Jenkins Buys Lunch for 300 Election Poll Workers in Philadelphia

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins provided lunch for 300 poll workers counting votes for the ongoing United States presidential election at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Friday, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

The meals were purchased at Keven Parker Soul Food Cafe in Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market through the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation. Parker, a restaurant entrepreneur, also owns Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant Bar Lounge in Philadelphia.

Jenkins, who played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014-2019 and won Super Bowl LII to cap the 2017 season, provided the following statement:

"Covid-19 has made us aware of the importance of essential workers, and as we try to hold the election in the middle of a pandemic, those who are doing the job of counting votes are essential to our democracy.

"My Foundation and I wanted them to know they are appreciated and the work they are doing is important to the fabric of our democracy. It was also important to me to support a minority-owned business in Philadelphia and Keven Parker's Soul Food Cafe made it happen on short notice."

Numerous athletes and sports organizations have helped bring food to poll workers and voters alike during the election for voters and after the election for vote counters.

For example, Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, in conjunction with his team's "Feed the Polls" initiative, helped provide 4,000 meals in Liberty City and Little Havana polling locations, per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young bought lunch for poll workers at State Farm Arena, his home stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers bought food for Allegheny County poll workers as well.