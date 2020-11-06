James Harden, Russell Westbrook Won't Move Despite Trade Rumors, Rockets HC Says

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the Houston Rockets prepare to enter a new era under head coach Stephen Silas and general manager Rafael Stone, it doesn't sound like they will go into rebuild mode right away.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Silas said he expects James Harden and Russell Westbrook to remain with the Rockets:

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who spent the previous 13 seasons as the Rockets general manager, is reportedly trying to bring Harden with him.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers are "expected to be interested in and pursue" a trade for Harden this offseason.

Charania did note that a deal involving Harden "is currently a non-starter" for the Rockets.

Houston will enter the 2020-21 season in a difficult position. Spotrac estimates the team to be $22 million over the salary cap, assuming that figure is set at $109 million.

of Bloomberg reported in March that Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, a casino and restaurant business mogul, lost approximately 33 percent of his net worth when the coronavirus pandemic first started shutting businesses and sports down.

Morey also left the Rockets without a lot of future draft capital due in large part to his acquisition of Westbrook last offseason. Their first-round pick this year (No. 22 overall) belongs to the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team trade in February.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Oklahoma City Thunder can swap picks with the Rockets in 2021 (top-four protected), 2024 (top-10 protected), 2025 (top-four protected) and 2026 (top-four protected).

Despite limited financial flexibility, Harden and Westbrook do give the Rockets a chance to remain competitive in the Western Conference in the short term. There may come a point in the future when it's in the organization's best interest to move one or both of them, but it doesn't seem likely to happen this offseason.