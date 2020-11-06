2021 Under Armour All-America Game Canceled Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Organizers announced Friday that the 2021 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Under Armour All-America Game has been played every year since 2008, with the past five games being played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Traditionally, 100 of the best high school football recruits in the nation are invited to take part in the all-star game, which also features some recruits making their college commitments during the event.

The game is traditionally held in the first week of January and has featured many players who have gone on to become huge stars at the collegiate level and in the NFL.

Among the most notable players who have taken part in the Under Armour All-America game are Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

While the game is more of a showcase than anything, it is important for the players involved since it allows them to compete against the best recruits in the country and prove they belong on that level.

Many of the players who take part in the game have already committed to colleges, but for those who haven't, a big showing in the game can go a long way toward increasing recruiting interest.

Recruits won't have that opportunity in 2021, but game organizers noted that they plan to celebrate the recruits in other ways and are excited to hold the Under Armour All-American High School Football Game again in 2022.