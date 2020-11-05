    Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Heat, Nets, Nuggets Expected to Pursue Pelicans PG

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 6, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is one of the hottest commodities on the NBA trade market this offseason, with a number of teams ready to go after the 30-year-old. 

    Three teams that are expected to make a move are the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, according to William Guillory of The Athletic.

    Holiday, who is entering his 12th season in the league, averaged 19.1 points per game, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the Pelicans, who are two years removed from a Western Conference semifinal appearance and coming off of a 30-42 season. 

    The Athletic's Alex Schiffer wrote the Nets have a "strong chance" of winning the Holiday sweepstakes, setting him up alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to provide defense on a team that is still middle-of-the-road when it comes to defense, posting a defensive efficiency rating that ranked 13th in the league last season. Holiday could push a Brooklyn team that hasn't finished better than third in their division since 2014-15 further in the postseason after two consecutive first-round exits.

    After a trip to the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are well-positioned to make a move for Holiday, but Guillory suggests that it would take the team parting with rookie Tyler Herro, whose three-point prowess would make him a worthy candidate to move to New Orleans. In Miami, Holiday would be positioned with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in their journey back to the championship. 

    The Athletic's Kendra Andrews believes that the Nuggets can try, but Holiday won't be headed their way due to a lack of interest on the side of New Orleans. After all, the Nuggets have already said that Michael Porter Jr. is not an option to move. Simply put, "the Pelicans could find a better offer elsewhere." 

