5-Star CB Will Johnson Commits to Michigan over Ohio State, USC

Image via Bruce Marich of 247Sports.com

Will Johnson, a 5-star cornerback from Grosse Pointe South in Michigan, committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

The 6'3" and 190-pound Johnson is considered the No. 11 prospect in the country in the class of 2022, the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 1 player from the state of Michigan, per 247Sports.com.

Allen Trieu of the recruiting site wrote the following scouting report on Johnson:

"Great size and still growing. Has length, but is also filled in and looks like a prototypical outside cornerback prospect. Good athlete who excels on the basketball court and has shown top notch ball skills on the football field. Has the size and ball tracking ability to defend bigger outside receivers. Has good technique. Smooth in his backpedal and transition. Smart as far as zone coverage. Has yet to time at an event or in track, so verified speed is one question mark right now. It is possible he will outgrow cornerback if he keeps getting taller and bigger, but at present, projects as a blue-chip boundary cornerback who will be an impact college player and have a good chance to be a higher draft choice."

Johnson will follow his father's footsteps as a college football athlete. His dad, Deon Johnson, played cornerback for Michigan in the early 90s.

"In terms of playing football, he is my biggest inspiration to play football," Johnson said in April, per Jared Purcell of MLive.com.

"He always makes sure I stay grounded and humble and always moving forward," he added. "He's always in my corner. He's put me in a lot of situations and showed me a lot of situations of what to do and not to do."

He also has some serious game on the basketball court, though he believes his future is as a football player and a cornerback.

"Definitely corner," Johnson said. "I've always played that growing up. I think that's my main position when I go to college."

Like father, like son. Johnson is heading to Michigan, keeping the family legacy alive.

It's another great get for the Wolverines, who already have two 4-star prospects in the class of 2022 (safety Taylor Groves and athlete Kody Jones). They're looking to build upon a strong 2021 recruiting class that finished No. 10 in the nation per the 247Sports.com's composite rankings, though it did lag behind hated rivals Ohio State, which placed No. 2.

With Ohio State also interested in adding Johnson, his commitment to the Wolverines is a double bonus for Michigan.