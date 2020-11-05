Washington vs. Cal Canceled After Golden Bears Player's Positive COVID-19 Test

Ben Margot/Associated Press

A positive COVID-19 test has led to the cancellation of Saturday's football game between Washington and California.

In a statement from the Pac-12, the game was canceled at Cal's request because the team did not have a "minimum number of scholarship players available" after a positive test.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox told reporters Wednesday that the game's status was up in the air because a "significant" number of players had to undergo contact tracing after the positive test was returned.

"It's a tricky situation as we all know," he said. "We are glad to report that the one positive is asymptomatic and everybody's healthy. But the result of the contact tracing is significant. We will hopefully learn in the short term where that leads us, but it's a significant hurdle."

Per the official Pac-12 guidelines for this season, teams must have at least 53 scholarship players available to play, including a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback.

Saturday will mark the first day of the Pac-12 football season. Teams will play a seven-game conference-only schedule in the regular season, and the Pac-12 Championship Game takes place either Dec. 18 or 19.