    Washington vs. Cal Canceled After Golden Bears Player's Positive COVID-19 Test

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Fans enter the newly retro-fitted Memorial Stadium for the Nevada-California NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    A positive COVID-19 test has led to the cancellation of Saturday's football game between Washington and California.

    In a statement from the Pac-12, the game was canceled at Cal's request because the team did not have a "minimum number of scholarship players available" after a positive test.

    Cal head coach Justin Wilcox told reporters Wednesday that the game's status was up in the air because a "significant" number of players had to undergo contact tracing after the positive test was returned.

    "It's a tricky situation as we all know," he said. "We are glad to report that the one positive is asymptomatic and everybody's healthy. But the result of the contact tracing is significant. We will hopefully learn in the short term where that leads us, but it's a significant hurdle."

    Per the official Pac-12 guidelines for this season, teams must have at least 53 scholarship players available to play, including a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback.

    Saturday will mark the first day of the Pac-12 football season. Teams will play a seven-game conference-only schedule in the regular season, and the Pac-12 Championship Game takes place either Dec. 18 or 19.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cal football players react to Washington game cancellation

      Cal football players react to Washington game cancellation
      Cal Bears Football logo
      Cal Bears Football

      Cal football players react to Washington game cancellation

      BearTerritory.net
      via BearTerritory.net

      Cal Football: Season Opener vs. Washington is Canceled - COVID-19

      Cal Football: Season Opener vs. Washington is Canceled - COVID-19
      Cal Bears Football logo
      Cal Bears Football

      Cal Football: Season Opener vs. Washington is Canceled - COVID-19

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Cal vs. Washington Game Will Not Be Played

      Cal vs. Washington Game Will Not Be Played
      Cal Bears Football logo
      Cal Bears Football

      Cal vs. Washington Game Will Not Be Played

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Cal CB Camryn Bynum Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

      Cal CB Camryn Bynum Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team
      Cal Bears Football logo
      Cal Bears Football

      Cal CB Camryn Bynum Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

      SI.com
      via SI.com