Knicks Rumors: NY 'Reluctant' to Discuss RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson Trades

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are "reluctant" to entertain trades centered around RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Lowe referenced Barrett and Robinson in reference to a hypothetical deal with the Golden State Warriors that would allow the Knicks to move up to the No. 2 spot in the 2020 draft.

Based on recent history, a trade is the Knicks' easiest way to land the All-Star they covet. Time and again, they strike out in free agency, and it has happened too often to be a coincidence.

According to Lowe, the Knicks were interested in Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo but transitioned into a "wait and watch" approach, with Oladipo's ruptured quad injury from January 2019 potentially a contributing factor.

One problem for team president Leon Rose and general manager Scott Perry is that New York lacks much in the way of trade assets beyond its draft picks—and perhaps the Dallas Mavericks' first-rounders in 2021 and 2023.

The Knicks might be able to flip Barrett and/or Robinson for something, but they have to weigh that against the fact those two are probably the only valuable long-term pieces on the roster.

Robinson is averaging 18.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 4.9 blocks per 100 possessions through his first two years, per Basketball Reference. Barrett fell short of expectations, averaging 14.3 points and shooting 32.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's still only 20, though, and some improvement can be expected.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Knicks can land a truly franchise-altering talent, then Barrett and Robinson should be considered expendable. Moving up a few picks in a weak draft shouldn't be enough to make the front office cut bait.