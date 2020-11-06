ESPN College GameDay 2020: Week 10 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

Josh Morgan/Associated Press

For the second straight week, Clemson is looking to extend its ACC-record regular-season win streak without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (positive COVID-19 test). In Week 9, the Tigers eked out a home victory over Boston College. On Saturday, the challenge will be much greater.

No. 1 Clemson is going on the road to face No. 4 Notre Dame. Before the teams' 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, ESPN's College GameDay will be on site at Notre Dame Stadium to preview the day's action from 9 a.m. ET. Like past weeks, fans won't be in attendance for the popular college football kickoff show because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers have won 28 straight games against ACC opponents, but this will be one of their biggest tests during that stretch. The Fighting Irish are part of the conference this year because of scheduling issues caused by the pandemic.

Here's a look at the Top 25 schedule for Week 10 of the college football season, along with predictions for each matchup and more on the highly anticipated Clemson-Notre Dame matchup.

Week 10 Top 25 Schedule, Predictions

Friday, Nov. 6

No. 11 Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State, 9:45 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana, noon ET, FS1

No. 18 SMU at Temple, noon ET, ESPN+

Arizona State at No. 20 USC, noon ET, Fox

West Virginia at No. 22 Texas, noon ET, ABC

No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech, noon ET, ACC Network

UMass at No. 16 Marshall, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

No. 8 Florida at No. 5 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 4 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Picks in bold.

Clemson-Notre Dame Preview, Prediction

Trevor Lawrence has been a big reason for Clemson's success the past three seasons. The junior quarterback has lost only one game during his college career (last season's College Football Playoff National Championship against LSU), and he's a top contender for the Heisman Trophy this year.

In Week 9, it appeared like the Tigers were going to be in some trouble without Lawrence under center. They trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half and faced a 15-point deficit at the break. However, true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei led Clemson to a comeback win over Boston College, passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns and scoring a rushing touchdown in his first career college start.

Now, Uiagalelei will look to lead the 7-0 Tigers to another victory over Notre Dame, which has opened the season with six consecutive wins. It's quite possible that whichever team wins will end up in the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

"This is college football at its best," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said, according to Tom Loy of 247Sports. "Two top-five teams. When you sit down and start breaking this thing down, it's about what you'd expect with two top-five teams."

Just because the Tigers will be without Lawrence doesn't mean their offense can't put up big numbers. Uiagalelei is a former 5-star recruit, and there's a good chance he's going to be Clemson's starter next season, assuming Lawrence declares for the 2021 NFL draft.

Uiagalelei also has plenty of talented players around him in the Tigers offense, including senior running back Travis Etienne, who has 1,040 total yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

But Clemson is going up against a Notre Dame defense that ranks first in the ACC with 267.2 total yards allowed per game. The Fighting Irish have dominated their conference schedule, winning five of their six games by at least 14 points.

These schools don't have much history against each other. Clemson leads the all-time series 3-1, with Notre Dame's sole victory coming in their first meeting in 1977. The Tigers won 30-3 when the two teams last played in 2018.

But Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly is looking at the big picture, not just Saturday's exciting matchup.

"Look, you want to win these games, there's no doubt, but we can't be overly emotional about this football game and lose sight of the fact that we've got five more games to play," Kelly said, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "We can't empty the tank and say, 'Hey, we've beat Clemson. We've arrived.' No, we haven't."

Notre Dame wants to win its first ACC title. If the Fighting Irish make it to the conference championship game, there's a good chance they will have a rematch against Clemson, so this will be a good indication of how the teams stack up.

Even though the Tigers won't have Lawrence on Saturday, they will maintain their ACC dominance. They are the No. 1 team in the country because of all the strong players on their team, and Uiagalelei should be more comfortable in his second start.

It will be competitive, but Clemson will pull away late and notch yet another ACC victory.

Prediction: Clemson 31, Notre Dame 21