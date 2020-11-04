Fox's CFB 'Big Noon Kickoff' Hosts to Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show will proceed Saturday without its regular hosts because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer will not be included in the show. It will instead be a condensed, one-hour broadcast hosted by Charissa Thompson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Emmanuel Acho ahead of the USC-Arizona State game, according to a statement from Fox Sports.

The statement said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for our team" while adhering to guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Los Angeles County public safety guidelines. Marchand reported the network "could not say if any of the on-air broadcasters had COVID-19."

The swap pulls from the network's Sunday coverage, which typically includes Bradshaw, Long and Thompson, while Acho hosts Speak for Yourself on FS1.

Big Noon Kickoff competes with ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday mornings, and both shows have been forced to make personnel changes because of the pandemic.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard worked remotely during last Saturday's show after he tested positive for the virus, while Lee Corso has remained away from the crew throughout the season as a precaution, according to Mark Heim of AL.com. Kirk Herbstreit also broadcast from home for College GameDay in September after he "came in contact" with the virus, though he tested negative.

Big Noon Kickoff will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., while College GameDay will air from South Bend ahead of Notre Dame's game against top-ranked Clemson from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.