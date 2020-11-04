Giants' Daniel Jones Addresses IG Criticism from Golden Tate's Wife Elise

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

A 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't the only headline for the New York Giants on Monday.

As Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports noted, Elise Tate, the wife of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, posted since-deleted criticism via Instagram during the game complaining that Tate was not seeing the ball enough in the aerial attack.

After he scored a touchdown in Monday's affair, Golden also appeared to yell, "Throw me the ball," into the cameras.

Quarterback Daniel Jones addressed the situation Wednesday and said: "I have a ton of respect for Golden. He's a close friend, a close teammate. ... I certainly value our relationship."

Head coach Joe Judge revealed Tate will be away from the Giants on Wednesday and will return Thursday:

The Giants were clearly frustrated as they fell to 1-7 after a game in which they led by double digits at one point.

Tate had just two catches, and his three targets were well behind Sterling Shepard's (10), Evan Engram's (10) and Darius Slayton's (nine). Still, he caught a key touchdown with 28 seconds remaining that could have helped force overtime, but Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up the ensuing two-point conversion.

There may have been pass interference on the two-point attempt—and officials even threw a flag before deciding to pick it up—but Jones hesitated with the throw and missed the open window.

Tate was a Pro Bowler in 2014 with the Detroit Lions and won a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2013 campaign. He also has three seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume and figured to be a key piece of the Giants offense this year.

Instead, the 32-year-old has 22 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns and is more of a secondary option.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants tried to trade him prior to Tuesday's deadline.