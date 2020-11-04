    Nick Saban Has No Plans to Run for Public Office After Tommy Tuberville's Win

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, left, and Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, talk before the start of the Iron Bowl football game, Saturday Nov. 24, 2007, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Todd Van Emst)
    Todd Van Emst/Associated Press

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban does not plan to run for office after former rival Tommy Tuberville won a spot in the United States Senate on Tuesday.

    "I can answer that part real quick: no," Saban told reporters Wednesday about potentially running for office.

    Tuberville spent 35 years coaching in college football before moving into politics, including 10 years as the head coach of Auburn from 1999 to 2008.

    Tuberville produced an 85-40 record with the Tigers, including a 13-0 mark in 2004, and parlayed his popularity in the state into a political career.

    After defeating former senator Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary, Tuberville beat out incumbent Doug Jones.

    Jones won his seat in a 2017 special election that featured more than 19,000 write-in votes for Saban.

    If Saban can get votes without campaigning or even being on the ballot, he would probably get a whole lot more if he ran for office. However, he has long stated his lack of interest in public office:

    The coach is pretty good at his current job, having won six national championships, including five with Alabama. His 2020 Crimson Tide are ranked No. 2 in the country with a 6-0 record.

