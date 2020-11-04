Free Agent Options for the Seahawks After 2020 NFL Trade Deadline Passes

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks did not act at the NFL trade deadline to bring in more defensive reinforcements.

Seattle previously brought in Carlos Dunlap in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it did not make any more additions before Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

That leaves the Seahawks with some questions remaining on their defense, especially in the secondary after coming one yard shot of allowing another 300-yard passing game in Week 8.

No one will argue against Seattle's offensive capabilities, but in order to win postseason games, it needs to reinforce the back end of its defense.

There may come a point in the season where the Seahawks will be forced to win a game or two with their defense, and to do so, they may require a free agent addition or two to shore up the secondary.