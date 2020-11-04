Free Agent Options for the Seahawks After 2020 NFL Trade Deadline Passes

Free Agent Options for the Seahawks After 2020 NFL Trade Deadline PassesNovember 4, 2020
The Seattle Seahawks did not act at the NFL trade deadline to bring in more defensive reinforcements.
Seattle previously brought in Carlos Dunlap in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it did not make any more additions before Tuesday afternoon's deadline.
That leaves the Seahawks with some questions remaining on their defense, especially in the secondary after coming one yard shot of allowing another 300-yard passing game in Week 8.
No one will argue against Seattle's offensive capabilities, but in order to win postseason games, it needs to reinforce the back end of its defense.
There may come a point in the season where the Seahawks will be forced to win a game or two with their defense, and to do so, they may require a free agent addition or two to shore up the secondary.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Even with Jamal Adams expected to return from injury soon, the Seahawks could make a splash to add an experienced safety alongside the former New York Jet.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is a free agent after he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season and he could be the best safety on the market for the Seahawks. A reunion with Earl Thomas may not be likely.
According to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Adams is "set to practice in full for the first time since Week 3."
That is a positive development for the Seahawks, but they should still have their eyes on secondary improvements in case Adams experiences any type of setback, or the players around him do not live up to the high standard created by the offseason acquisition.
After all, this is still a Seattle defense that was gashed for over 400 total yards by its first six opponents and got a bit lucky in Week 8 by having to face a combination of Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.
Adams' return should stabilize the defense, but the Seahawks may need another experienced secondary member to deal with the passing attacks of Green Bay, Tampa Bay and others in the NFC playoffs.
Eli Apple
Most of the available secondary players have not taken the field in 2020 for a variety of reasons.
Eli Apple played two games for the Carolina Panthers before he was released, and although he experienced some injury issues, he may be worth a look from the Seahawks.
Two years ago, Apple produced 14 passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Most of those numbers occurred in New Orleans after he was let go by the New York Giants.
If the Seahawks were interested in Apple, they could get similar reinvigorated results out of him with a change of scenery from Carolina to a winning team.
Seattle faces two measuring stick games in the NFC West in Weeks 10 and 11 against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals that could show how capable its current corners are in covering offenses with an abundance of weapons.
If Quinton Dunbar and others struggle to contain their divisional rivals, Seattle may need to act on a free-agent signing to shore up the secondary.
The ideal time to lock up a free-agent defensive back may be after Week 11's rematch with Arizona since a favorable slate against Philadelphia, both New York teams and Washington follows that contest.
Isaiah Crowell
Seattle's front office may want to keep eyes on the running back market in the coming weeks.
Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde did not play in Week 8, which meant the team relied on Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas to carry the backfield production.
Dallas produced 41 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Homer received one touch in the rushing game. Wide receiver David Moore also had two carries.
According to Seahawks.com's John Boyle, Carson will test out his injured foot late in the week ahead of the Week 9 meeting with Buffalo and Hyde will have a tough time being ready for Sunday.
If those injuries linger and Homer and Dallas can't produce at the level the Seahawks want, they could turn to Isaiah Crowell on the free-agent market.
Crowell, who last played for the Jets in 2018, may be the best option on a scant free-agent running back market that has been depleted by pickups elsewhere due to injuries.
Crowell had over 600 rushing yards in his five seasons with Cleveland and New York, and if proves to be healthy, he could be a valuable piece for the Seahawks if things do not get better inside the running back room.
