    Ex-Auburn, Cincinnati HC Tommy Tuberville Elected to US Senate

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 4, 2020

    Republican nominee for the Alabama Senate, Tommy Tuberville, talks with media after casting his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has been elected to the United States Senate after defeating incumbent Doug Jones in Alabama, per the Associated Press.

    Tuberville, a Republican, held a 11-point lead in the latest Auburn University poll, per Real Clear Politics. He held 594,368 votes to Jones' 368,401 votes in "incomplete, unofficial returns" at 9:11 p.m. ET, when the AP called the race, per Brian Lyman of the Montgomery Advertiser.

    Tuberville will begin his term in January, per Lyman. He was a college football head coach from 1995-2008 and then 2010-2016. 

    The 66-year-old led Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, going 159-99 in his 21 seasons. Seven of Tuberville's teams finished in the Top 25, including the 2004 Auburn Tigers, who ended their season 13-0 and No. 2 in the Associated Press and Coaches' polls. The 2006 Tiger team notably finished ninth in the AP poll after an 11-2 season capped by a Cotton Bowl win.

    Tuberville, who had never run for political office before, announced his intent to challenge Jones on April 6, 2019. Jones assumed the Senate office on Jan. 3, 2018.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Week 10 CFB Picks ✅

      @KerranceJames drops his predictions for Pac-12 opening weekend, Clemson vs. ND and every game this weekend

      Week 10 CFB Picks ✅
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Week 10 CFB Picks ✅

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Wisconsin Cancels Another Game

      Saturday's Purdue-Wisconsin football game canceled due to 27 active COVID-19 cases within Badgers' program

      Wisconsin Cancels Another Game
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Wisconsin Cancels Another Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lawrence Will 'Coach' Saturday

      Dabo dubbed the sidelined QB as ‘Coach Lawrence’ for game vs. Notre Dame: ‘He’s an incredibly knowledgeable guy’

      Lawrence Will 'Coach' Saturday
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Lawrence Will 'Coach' Saturday

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Lawrence's Absence Is a Problem for CFP Committee

      How much of an impact should a Clemson L have while Lawrence is out? @kenyondavid weighs in 👉

      Trevor Lawrence's Absence Is a Problem for CFP Committee
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Trevor Lawrence's Absence Is a Problem for CFP Committee

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report