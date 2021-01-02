5-Star CB Prospect Jaheim Singletary Commits to Ohio State over Clemson, Georgia

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Florida cornerback Jaheim Singletary is heading to Ohio State after announcing his commitment on Twitter on Saturday.

The 6'1", 170-pound defender earned a 5-star rating from 247Sports' Composite Rankings, which named him the No. 2 player in the state of Florida for 2022, the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 10 player in the country overall. The Jacksonville native picked Ohio State over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and several other high-profile schools.

In an interview with Bucknuts (h/t Zack Carpenter of Eleven Warriors), Singletary discussed the importance of so many OSU defensive backs making the leap to the NFL: "Ohio State is one of those schools who puts the top DBs in the league. Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, Malik Hooker, many more. They can get me closer to my goal of getting to the NFL and playing ball."

247Sports' Miami insider Andrew Ivins projected Singletary as a future first-round pick in the NFL draft, comparing him to Jalen Ramsey:

"A physically imposing defender with a 74-inch wingspan. Already built well. A ball magnet of sorts that picked off eight passes as a freshman and broke up eight more as a sophomore despite missing some games due to injury. Has the ability to not only redirect wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, but also flip his hips and run with them. Does a good job of timing his breaks once in coverage, but often times relies too much on his length to make plays. Will need to get faster at the next level. Should develop into an impact player for a Power 5 program and eventually play on Sundays."



That type of talent can go a long way for Ohio State as head coach Ryan Day looks to continue contending for Big Ten and national titles.

Securing Singletary came one day after the Buckeyes upset Clemson 49-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal, signaling that Ohio State remains one of the premier programs in college football.

With Singletary set to join the fray, Ohio State continues to replenish its roster and bring in some of the truly elite athletes in high school football.