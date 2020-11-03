Report: Daryl Morey's 76ers Contract Believed to Exceed $10M Annually

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly been after Daryl Morey for two years, and they paid top dollar to finally get him this offseason.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported he'll be costing them potentially over $60 million over five years:

"Industry insiders estimate that Morey received a salary in excess of $10 million annually. Specific figures were not announced, but some insist that the deal tops the five-year, $60 million contract that Phil Jackson reportedly received when he was named team president by the Knicks. The Sixers, citing team policy, declined to discuss the contract specifics when asked this week."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.