    Report: Daryl Morey's 76ers Contract Believed to Exceed $10M Annually

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    FILE - This is a July 26, 2019, file photo showing Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey during an NBA basketball news conference in Houston. The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced negotiations with Morey to become president of basketball operations as part of the overhaul of the front office that began after an underachieving season. The deal is expected to be finalized as early as this weekend, multiple people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been made official. Morey and the Rockets split a little over a year after he sparked a rift between the NBA and Chinese government. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly been after Daryl Morey for two years, and they paid top dollar to finally get him this offseason. 

    Marc Stein of the New York Times reported he'll be costing them potentially over $60 million over five years:

    "Industry insiders estimate that Morey received a salary in excess of $10 million annually. Specific figures were not announced, but some insist that the deal tops the five-year, $60 million contract that Phil Jackson reportedly received when he was named team president by the Knicks. The Sixers, citing team policy, declined to discuss the contract specifics when asked this week."

                        

