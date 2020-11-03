    Mississippi State's Kylin Hill Opts out of 2020 Season, Declares for NFL Draft

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) runs past Abilene Christian players on his way to an 88-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has officially announced he is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft.

    Hill announced the news Tuesday on Instagram:

    There had been speculation that Hill was going to be leaving the Bulldogs, but neither he nor the football program confirmed it prior to today. 

    Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported last week that Hill was going to opt out. Head coach Mike Leach told reporters on Monday that he hasn't heard anything new from his star running back. 

    "I haven't heard anything from him," Leach said. "The last I heard is what I told you last time. I heard he was opting out. I haven't heard anything further and I haven't spoken with him."

    Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported on Oct. 27 that Hill was suspended for an outburst after the Bulldogs' 24-2 loss against Kentucky.

    Hill was named to the All-SEC First Team last season after running for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games. He began this season with 158 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches in Mississippi State's 44-34 win over LSU.

