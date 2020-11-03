Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Not Interested' in Aldon Smith Trade at 2020 Deadline

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team isn't looking to move defensive end Aldon Smith before the 2020 NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

"I think it's been a positive how he's evolved," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer). "He's a different player than he was, but that doesn't make it a negative ... I like his focus. I like his attitude. I like his attitude about the future. I'm not interested in doing anything about Aldon."

Jones added it's a "high improbability" the Cowboys will make any trades before the deadline.

Smith joined the Cowboys in March after missing the last four seasons because of multiple suspensions for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies.

Now 31, the University of Missouri product has been a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing Dallas defense. He's registered 35 total tackles, five sacks and two passes defended across eight games. He's received a solid 70.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

In turn, it's no surprise his name has popped up in trade speculation.

Smith is only signed for the rest of the season as part of his one-year, $2 million contract. Add in the Cowboys' 2-6 record, and there's a case to make for trading him to one of the numerous contenders looking for edge-rushing help to maximize their return on investment.

The division-wide struggles in the NFC East have kept Dallas in the playoff race, though. It's only 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) with one more head-to-head meeting left on the schedule, so there's still a path to the postseason if it can turn things around.

Smith, who's amassed 52.5 sacks in 67 career games, can be a major part of that playoff push. He'll need some other players to step up around him in the league's 24th-ranked defense, though.

With the Cowboys unlikely to make a move before the deadline, the focus shifts to internal improvement ahead of Sunday's Week 9 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.