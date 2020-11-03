Pistons Rumors: Detroit Targeting 'Playmakers' in 2020 NBA Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

In what could be a guard-heavy draft, the Detroit Pistons' priorities appear to align with the talent available in the 2020 class.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Pistons "have interest in playmakers."

O'Connor projected Detroit to select Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton with the No. 7 pick. In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had the team trading back to No. 16 and adding Villanova swingman Saddiq Bey.

The Pistons are likely in the early stages of a complete rebuild after winning 20 games in 2019-20 and trading away Andre Drummond for salary relief.

Derrick Rose is in the final year of his contract and earns a modest $7.7 million, making him a prime trade asset. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the more obvious fits.

Were Detroit to keep Rose through the trade deadline for some reason, the need to add a point guard would remain. This has persistently been one of the team's biggest issues.

The Pistons acquired Reggie Jackson in 2015 and gave him a five-year, $80 million extension to run the offense. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 5.6 assists with the team. He also missed large chunks of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Jackson was ultimately a solid point guard but not one who was suited to lead the offense for a franchise with ambitions of a deep playoff run.

General manager Troy Weaver now has the opportunity to start over, and the 2020 draft offers no shortage of guards who are likely to be on the board when Detroit is on the clock. Of the top 20 players on Wasserman's big board, seven were considered point or combo guards.

If Weaver isn't enamored with Haliburton or Killian Hayes, he could presumably move back in the first round and still have a shot at landing Cole Anthony, Kira Lewis Jr. or Tyrell Terry.

Because they have so little in terms of genuine assets to take into their next phase, the Pistons can utilize a variety of approaches in the draft while furthering their long-term goals. A playmaker would be a good place to start.