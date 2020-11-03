Kevin Durant: Chris Paul 'Already' a Hall of Famer Even Without NBA Championship

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Kevin Durant believes Chris Paul belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame regardless of whether or not he wins an NBA championship.

Responding to an Instagram comment by rapper Maxxkii saying Paul needed a title, Durant said the 10-time All-Star is "already" a Hall of Famer:

The discussion was brought about after Knicks Film School's Jonathan Macri (h/t Top Ball Coverage) reported Paul would prefer to be traded to the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers if the Oklahoma City Thunder decide to move him this offseason.

One of the knocks against Paul during his career is his limited success in the postseason. His only appearance in the Western Conference Finals was with the 2017-18 Houston Rockets, who blew a 3-2 series lead to the Golden State Warriors.

Paul was unavailable for the final two games of that series due to a hamstring injury. The 35-year-old has been on teams that have lost in the first round seven times, including two when they were at least two games up on their opponent.

Despite that lack of success in the postseason, Paul has been one of the best point guards of this era. He's averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 assists per game and is a 37 percent shooter from three-point range in his career.

Paul has led the NBA in steals six times and assists four times in 15 seasons.