How the Las Vegas Raiders Can Find the Consistency They've Lacked in 2020

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Speculation that the Raiders had an eye on making a change at quarterback always registered as silly.

Derek Carr has once again silenced doubters, completing 71.1 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions. His 7.8 yards per attempt is almost a full yard higher than his career mark (6.9), and he has a bad-throw percentage of 14.0 percent, only slightly higher than his usual numbers.

Carr hasn't had Henry Ruggs III or Bryan Edwards for every game, so tight end Darren Waller has been his top pass-catcher. Never mind the routinely missing offensive linemen. Even so, Josh Jacobs has rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns, and the Raiders have put up 26.7 points per game.

Yes, they are only 4-3. But the key the rest of the way will be for Las Vegas to remain balanced with borderline elite players in Carr and Jacobs. Why? As ESPN's Seth Walder pointed out, the Raiders have played the hardest schedule to date but will have just the 25th-hardest slate the rest of the way.

It hasn't been consistent, but Las Vegas has got the job done with its physicality and should wear down lesser competition, especially if key players such as Ruggs have good attendance sheets.