    Rick Renteria Congratulated on MOY Nomination by White Sox After Firing

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria watches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    You can almost hear the Chicago White Sox's social media manager saying, "It's a statement of fact." 

    The White Sox fired manager Rick Renteria on Oct. 12 despite reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2008. General manager Rick Hahn told reporters the move was necessary "to take that next step and putting us in the best position to succeed."

    On Monday, the BBWAA named Renteria as one of three finalists for the American League Manager of the Year award, which prompted a congratulatory tweet from the team:

    This situation has happened before. The Toronto Raptors celebrated Dwane Casey being named as an NBA Coach of the Year finalist in May 2018, one week after they had fired him. Casey wound up winning the award.

    Should Renteria do the same, it will likely lead to more questions about whether the White Sox are better off after having replaced him with Tony La Russa.

