    76ers' Daryl Morey Shares FaceTime Photo with Joel Embiid: 'On to Bigger Things'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 2, 2020

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid warms up prior to Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    On the day he was introduced as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey shared a photo of him connecting with one of his biggest stars.

    Morey, wearing a "Black Lives Matter" mask, posted a FaceTime photo of him and Joel Embiid to Twitter, with the caption "on to bigger things." 

    The photo came after Morey praised Embiid, tabbing him as the player that would take the Sixers "all the way." 

    "Joel is a dominant, dominant big man," the former general manager of the Houston Rockets said Monday. "... I think we can go all the way with Joel. Joel is the type of player you win a championship with, if you go back through NBA history." 

    Related

      Josh Harris, Daryl Morey explains the new Sixers front office hierarchy

      Josh Harris, Daryl Morey explains the new Sixers front office hierarchy
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Josh Harris, Daryl Morey explains the new Sixers front office hierarchy

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Doc Rivers Supports Joe Biden at Pennsylvania Rally, Calls for Voters To 'Close the Game'

      Doc Rivers Supports Joe Biden at Pennsylvania Rally, Calls for Voters To 'Close the Game'
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Rivers Supports Joe Biden at Pennsylvania Rally, Calls for Voters To 'Close the Game'

      Sports
      via Sports

      Daryl Morey 'Absolutely' Believes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Can Play Together

      Daryl Morey 'Absolutely' Believes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Can Play Together
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Daryl Morey 'Absolutely' Believes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Can Play Together

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Daryl Morey sends clear message on first day with Sixers — this is Joel Embiid's team

      Daryl Morey sends clear message on first day with Sixers — this is Joel Embiid's team
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Daryl Morey sends clear message on first day with Sixers — this is Joel Embiid's team

      PhillyVoice
      via PhillyVoice