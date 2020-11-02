76ers' Daryl Morey Shares FaceTime Photo with Joel Embiid: 'On to Bigger Things'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

On the day he was introduced as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey shared a photo of him connecting with one of his biggest stars.

Morey, wearing a "Black Lives Matter" mask, posted a FaceTime photo of him and Joel Embiid to Twitter, with the caption "on to bigger things."

The photo came after Morey praised Embiid, tabbing him as the player that would take the Sixers "all the way."

"Joel is a dominant, dominant big man," the former general manager of the Houston Rockets said Monday. "... I think we can go all the way with Joel. Joel is the type of player you win a championship with, if you go back through NBA history."