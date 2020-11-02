Georgia's Richard LeCounte Moved from ICU After Motorcycle Accident

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte has been moved out of the intensive care unit into a regular hospital room as he recovers from a motorcycle accident, head coach Kirby Smart said Monday, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

LeCounte reportedly suffered a concussion and a rib injury in the accident Saturday but was responsive, per Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com.

"It makes you hug your kids a little more at night, that's for sure," Smart said Monday.

There is no timetable for him to return to the field, but he won't be available for next Saturday's game against Florida.

The accident came after the Bulldogs sealed a 14-3 win over Kentucky to improve to 4-1 on the season.

LeCounte played a significant role in the win, totaling 13 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery while helping hold the Wildcats to just 91 passing yards. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week:

The senior has three interceptions on the season and has been a leader for the Georgia defense for the past few years. He led the team with 74 tackles as a sophomore and had a team-high four interceptions in 2019 for a unit that allowed the fewest points per game in college football.