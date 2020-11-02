2020 Heisman: Mac Jones, Justin Fields Top Trevor Lawrence as Odds-on Favorites

John Raoux/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is the new favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy with Trevor Lawrence currently out because of COVID-19.

According to DraftKings, Jones is listed at +125 to win ($100 bet wins $125), while Ohio State's Justin Fields sits second at +150. Lawrence had been the favorite to begin the year, but the Clemson quarterback now has 4-1 odds to win the Heisman.

Lawrence missed Saturday's game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss next Saturday's game against Notre Dame, head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Heisman Trophy Odds

Mac Jones, Alabama: +125

Justin Fields, Ohio State: +150

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: +400

Kyle Trask, Florida: +1200

DeVonta Smith, Alabama: +1600

Najee Harris, Alabama: +2500

Travis Etienne, Clemson: +2800

D'Eriq King, Miami: +3300

Zach Wilson, BYU: +3300

Brock Purdy, Iowa State: +5000

Jones is certainly deserving of praise while leading the Crimson Tide to a 6-0 record with an offense that leads the country by averaging 47.2 points per game.

After coming on late last season in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, Jones has thrown for 2,196 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2020. His 210.3 quarterback rating would be the best in a full season in over a decade.

Teammates Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith, while supremely talented in their own right, will find it difficult to outshine Jones in the Heisman voting.

Fields, however, has time to make up ground after playing just two games to start the year. He's looked great so far with six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 87.3 percent of his passes in wins over Nebraska and Penn State.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has 17 touchdown passes and two picks in six games for undefeated Clemson, averaging 305.5 passing yards per outing.

