Carson Wentz's Updated Eagles Fantasy Outlook After 4 Turnovers vs. Cowboys

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Carson Wentz was supposed to be the streaming option at quarterback who won fantasy matchups on Sunday.

After all, the Dallas Cowboys entered play last in the league in points per game (34.7) and rushing yards allowed per game (178.3), while Wentz was coming off a three-touchdown outing against the New York Giants.

He was seemingly the perfect play for anyone dealing with an injury or bye at the quarterback spot in their fantasy lineup.

So much for that.

While Wentz's Eagles notched a 23-9 victory over their NFC East rivals, who were relegated to starting Ben DiNucci under center, he was anything but a brilliant fantasy play. Instead, he went 15-of-27 passing for 123 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost two fumbles and had a mere 17 rushing yards against the abysmal Dallas defense.

His two picks both went to Trevon Diggs, and one of his fumbles happened because he tried to keep a broken play alive and was sacked.

Wentz continues to force the issue even when nothing is there, and the result is reckless turnovers and negative fantasy plays. He at least mixed in touchdown passes to Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham, the second of which gave Philadelphia the lead for good, but it was not nearly enough to salvage his fantasy day and make up for the turnovers.

The Eagles quarterback remains a fantasy enigma, as he has multiple touchdowns in all but one game this year in part because of his running. Still, he also has 12 interceptions to go with his 12 touchdown passes and turned in a stunningly poor performance against arguably the worst defense in the league.

There isn't going to be a better streaming opportunity than Sunday for those living week-to-week, so that option is probably off the table moving forward after it didn't work out against the Cowboys. Those who consistently keep him on their roster do so with the understanding that consistency is not going to be a part of their fantasy experience.

For that reason alone, it is probably best to look elsewhere at the quarterback position.