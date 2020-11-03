    Cowboys' Andy Dalton Reportedly Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

    The Cowboys are "seriously contemplating" starting Cooper Rush—who was signed to the practice squad last week—over rookie Ben DiNucci, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. DiNucci struggled while making his first career start in a 23-9 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

    Dalton took over the Cowboys offense after Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. 

    However, the 33-year-old's run as the starter didn't last long as he was concussed by an illegal hit from Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic in Week 7. That left DiNucci as next in line to start against the Eagles.

    The NFC East is the NFL's weakest division, so a 2-5 start hasn't totally ruled the Cowboys out of the playoff hunt. Their odds are slim nonetheless thanks to Prescott's injury and owning a defense that is among the most porous in the league.

    Perhaps the postseason is already out of reach for Dallas as the team nears the halfway point of the regular season. The situation would be the same regardless of whether Dalton or DiNucci is under center.

    Rush was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017. In his only NFL game action, the 6'3", 225-pound Michigan native was 1-of-3 while relieving Prescott in a blowout victory as a rookie.

    Having Dalton healthy gives the Cowboys their best chance to win, though they will reportedly have to take on the unbeaten Steelers without him.

