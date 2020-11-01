Trevor Lawrence Rumors: Multiple NFL Execs Expect QB to Enter 2021 NFL Draft

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

To the surprise of absolutely no one, executives around the NFL believe Trevor Lawrence will not return to Clemson for his senior season.

"I'd be shocked if he went back [to Clemson]," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence is viewed as the runaway No. 1 overall selection in next April's draft, a generational talent who could turn around an entire franchise.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," Lawrence told reporters Tuesday. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and missed Saturday's game against Boston College and will sit out next week against No. 4 Notre Dame. The earliest he will possibly return is Nov. 21 against Florida State, though it would be fair to wonder if Lawrence should consider sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season to recover from the virus and get himself ready for the draft.

Lawrence has given no indication he plans on sitting, though it would do nothing to hurt his draft stock if that's the route he chose. He threw for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns against two interceptions through the season's first five games, putting himself firmly in the Heisman conversation. It's unlikely he will take home the trophy after missing two games but may be motivated to atone for last season's national championship loss to LSU.

Regardless of what Lawrence chooses, he's almost certainly in his final stretch at Clemson. That's at least what teams like the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping.