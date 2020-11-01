Amway College Football Poll 2020: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

Josh Morgan/Associated Press

The top of the Amway Coaches Poll didn't see much change in Week 10.

Clemson remains the nation's top-ranked team after squeaking by Boston College without Trevor Lawrence, while Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia round out an unchanged Top Five.

It doesn't take long past the top five to see major changes.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Miami

11. Wisconsin

12. Oklahoma State

13. Indiana

14. Oregon

15. Marshall

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Iowa State

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Army

23. Boise State

24. North Carolina

25. Michigan

Oklahoma State's 41-34 loss to Texas, which dropped the Cowboys six spots to No. 12, was the most notable result of the week. The Cowboys turned the ball over five times, highlighted by four fumbles, to consistently give Texas short field position.

The Longhorns put up 41 points despite having just 287 total yard of offense.

"As I've said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers is what determine games until you get to the latter part of the season," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy told reporters. "We failed in those areas today."

North Carolina, Michigan and Kansas State also lost to unranked opponents.

The Tar Heels' hopes of competing against Clemson for an ACC championship all but ended with a frustrating 44-41 loss at Virginia. The Cavaliers, who had lost four straight games, compiled 418 total yards and held the ball for the final 2:51 to get their biggest win of the season.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong totaled four touchdowns and 274 yards (208 passing, 66 rushing) in an impressive all-around performance.

North Carolina dropped 11 spots to No. 24.

Michigan suffered a similar drop after its own 27-24 home loss to Michigan State, which a week earlier was blown out by Rutgers. Rocky Lombardi compiled 323 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.

Kansas State dropped out of the Top 25 after a blowout loss to West Virginia, while Penn State also exited the polls after moving to 0-2 with a loss against Ohio State.