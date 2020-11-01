    Amway College Football Poll 2020: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

    Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)
    Josh Morgan/Associated Press

    The top of the Amway Coaches Poll didn't see much change in Week 10.

    Clemson remains the nation's top-ranked team after squeaking by Boston College without Trevor Lawrence, while Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia round out an unchanged Top Five.  

    It doesn't take long past the top five to see major changes.  

    Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    3. Ohio State

    4. Notre Dame

    5. Georgia

    6. Cincinnati

    7. Texas A&M

    8. Florida

    9. BYU

    10. Miami

    11. Wisconsin

    12. Oklahoma State

    13. Indiana

    14. Oregon

    15. Marshall

    16. Coastal Carolina

    17. Iowa State

    18. SMU

    19. Oklahoma

    20. USC

    21. Auburn

    22. Army

    23. Boise State

    24. North Carolina

    25. Michigan

    Oklahoma State's 41-34 loss to Texas, which dropped the Cowboys six spots to No. 12, was the most notable result of the week. The Cowboys turned the ball over five times, highlighted by four fumbles, to consistently give Texas short field position.

    The Longhorns put up 41 points despite having just 287 total yard of offense.

    "As I've said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers is what determine games until you get to the latter part of the season," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy told reporters. "We failed in those areas today."

    North Carolina, Michigan and Kansas State also lost to unranked opponents.

    The Tar Heels' hopes of competing against Clemson for an ACC championship all but ended with a frustrating 44-41 loss at Virginia. The Cavaliers, who had lost four straight games, compiled 418 total yards and held the ball for the final 2:51 to get their biggest win of the season.

    Quarterback Brennan Armstrong totaled four touchdowns and 274 yards (208 passing, 66 rushing) in an impressive all-around performance.

    North Carolina dropped 11 spots to No. 24. 

    Michigan suffered a similar drop after its own 27-24 home loss to Michigan State, which a week earlier was blown out by Rutgers. Rocky Lombardi compiled 323 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.

    Kansas State dropped out of the Top 25 after a blowout loss to West Virginia, while Penn State also exited the polls after moving to 0-2 with a loss against Ohio State. 

