Bowl Predictions 2020: Updated Playoff CFP Projections Heading into Week 10

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

One of the biggest questions in college football entering November revolves around the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State established their dominance in the first two months of the season, but no program has grabbed hold of the fourth spot yet.

Notre Dame has a chance to stake its claim to a playoff berth Saturday when it hosts a Clemson team without Trevor Lawrence.

Even if the Fighting Irish win on home soil in Week 10, they would likely have to play Clemson again in the ACC Championship Game.

A similar scenario likely awaits Georgia, the best one-loss team, after its loss to Alabama. If the Bulldogs beat Florida on Saturday, they can cruise to a SEC Championship Game berth and set up a rematch with the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M, Cincinnati and BYU are among the potential contenders that could slide into the No. 4 seed if the ACC and SEC Championship Game losers have two defeats.

The Pac-12 may also produce a playoff contender in Oregon, and after Oklahoma State's loss cost the Big 12 greatly, the path may be clear for the Ducks to emerge as a fourth Power Five champion.