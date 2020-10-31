    3 Players Ejected After Missouri vs. Florida Brawl on Video to End 1st Half

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    The first half between No. 10 Florida and Missouri ended with a brawl that led to three ejections, both head coaches screaming at each other and every player receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

    Missouri outside linebacker Tre Williams and Florida defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwaun Powell were ejected, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

    The fight started after Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat launched a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask after the signal-caller unleashed a Hail Mary attempt as time was running out in the first half. Jeffcoat was not called for a penalty.

    Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports outlined what happened next:

    "As the teams prepared to go to the locker room, a scuffle broke out and both teams cleared the benches. Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter was in the heart of the scrum and threw several punches as multiple Missouri players also punched him, including linebacker Chad Bailey.

    "[Florida football head coach Dan Mullen] and [Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz] also got heated and were yelling at each other before officials finally were able to get everyone separated and had both coaches meet.

    "Mullen, just before heading into the locker room, returned to the end zone area and threw his hands up, urging the crowd to make some noise."

    Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel offered his assessment on the fight: "Florida-Mizzou brawl was pretty strong. Lots of actual punching and kicking. Every player on both teams assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty."

    Stewart Mandel of The Athletic did as well:

    The Gators took a 20-7 lead into halftime. Following the late hit, Trask was still well enough to return as Florida's quarterback to begin the third quarter.

