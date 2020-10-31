Sam Ehlinger, Texas Upset Chuba Hubbard, No. 6 Oklahoma State 41-34 in Overtime

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Texas lives in overtime. And, boy, is Oklahoma State going to be kicking itself for this one.

The Longhorns upset the Cowboys 41-34 on Saturday, a day when Oklahoma State outgained Texas 527-287 but committed four costly turnovers. The win moved Texas to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in overtime.

A few key moments swung this game in Texas' favor. The first was a kick-return touchdown by D'Shawn Jamison in the third quarter after Oklahoma State went up by 11.

The second came in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up five and about to get the ball back. Instead, they were called for roughing the kicker, which eventually led to quarterback Sam Ehlinger beating the blitz on a 4th-and-7 attempt and slinging the go-ahead touchdown pass.

Spencer Sanders led the Cowboys downfield for a late, game-tying field goal that sent the game to overtime. But Texas had the answer yet again, scoring on its only overtime possession and shutting down Oklahoma State on fourth down as Joseph Ossai came up with the game-winning sack.

The huge win kept Texas in the chase for a conference title, with no unbeaten teams remaining in the Big 12. Things only get tougher for Oklahoma State from here, meanwhile, with matchups against Kansas State and Oklahoma to come.

Key Stats

Spencer Sanders, OSU: 27-of-39, 400 yards, four touchdowns, one interception

Chuba Hubbard, OSU: 25 carries for 72 yards; four catches for 34 yards and a score

Tylan Wallace, OSU: 11 receptions for 187 yards and two scores

Sam Ehlinger, Texas: 18-of-34 for 169 yards and three touchdowns

Jake Smith, Texas: Seven receptions for 70 yards and a score

Bijan Robinson, Texas: 13 carries for 59 yards; two receptions for eight yards

Spencer Sanders Needs to Clean Up the Turnovers

There's no doubt that Sanders did a lot of good Saturday. Just take a look at these highlights:

His connection with Tylan Wallace was particularly on point:

But the bad...well, it was pretty bad.

Sanders and the Cowboys didn't get away with it Saturday. Granted, he was far from the only player to make costly mistakes. Special teams and penalties also hurt the Cowboys. Sanders is a good young player who opens up a lot for Oklahoma State's offense. If he can cut back on the turnovers, the sky's the limit for this team.

Joseph Ossai Is a Menace

It might seem odd to highlight a Texas defensive player on a day when the Cowboys scored 34 points. If it weren't for Ossai causing havoc, however, that total would have been even higher.

Just look at his first-half stats alone:

He had a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, too. Oh, and the game-winning sack.

This was the type of afternoon that goes on a player's highlight reel. You can bet folks around the NFL will be taking a long, hard look at this game:

There's little doubt at this point that Ossai is an NFL talent. He might be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. And if Texas is going to turn its disappointing season around, it will be behind players like Ossai and Ehlinger.

Ossai did his part Saturday. His teammates just couldn't quite play up to that level.

What's Next?

Oklahoma State travels to Kansas State for a key matchup on Nov. 7 (time to be determined). Texas will host West Virginia on Nov. 7 (time also TBD).