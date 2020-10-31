Report: Raptors Have Discussed Playing 2020-21 Home Games at Prudential Center

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have discussed moving their home games to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has restricted travel across the United States-Canada border.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the news and also discussed other cities in the mix:

"The Raptors have spoken to the operators of the Prudential Center about using their 19,500-seat arena, according to a source. It's one of a few options for Masai Ujiri's squad, and a preference for the NBA because of its close proximity to all of Toronto's division foes.

"The Raptors have also discussed playing in Tampa Bay or Nashville or as tenants in another NBA team's arena, according to a source. Kansas City pitched its T-Mobile Center. Louisville was floated and reportedly shot down. There's been speculation about the team moving over the border to Buffalo, just like the Toronto Blue Jays during the last MLB season. While some of those destinations offer a warmer climate, none can match the geographical sense of The Rock."

The New Jersey Devils call the Prudential Center home. The Nets did as well from 2010 to 2012 prior to their move to Brooklyn.

The Raptors play their home games in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, but the United States and Canada reached an agreement to limit non-essential travel across the border amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 97,080 new cases in the United States alone Friday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Travel restrictions forced the Toronto Blue Jays to call Buffalo home for the 2020 MLB season. The Jays played at Sahlen Field, the home of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The Raptors have time to spare to figure out their home for the 2020-21 season.

The NBA is looking to start the campaign Dec. 22, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that many players want to begin Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

Either way, the season will be shortened from its usual 82 games to give the league enough time to finish prior to the planned 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, per Wojnarowski and ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

As Bondy noted, a move to Prudential Center might be the best best for the Raptors, as it would reduce travel. In a typical year, teams play their division opponents four times.

The Raptors are in the Atlantic Division with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, so 16 of their games could be knocked out without much travel at all if the team uses North Jersey as a home base.

The Raps finished second in the Eastern Conference standings last year and reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they lost to the Celtics in seven games.