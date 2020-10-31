Winners and Losers from Week 9 of College Football

0 of 7

Josh Morgan/Associated Press

Boston College put a scare into Clemson, but freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei helped the top-ranked Tigers leave this Halloween weekend with an undefeated record intact.

That close call in the ACC highlighted an entertaining group of games on Saturday afternoon, which also featured one of college football's top stories in Week 9. Jim Harbaugh and his heavily favored Michigan team lost to rival Michigan State. Later, Texas threw a heck of a twist into the College Football Playoff picture.

During the evening slate, six AP Top 25 programs will be in action. And, most notably, No. 18 Penn State will host third-ranked Ohio State in a massive Big Ten showdown.

From breakout games and record-setting performances to blown calls and bad losses, Week 9 is full of noteworthy topics.

This piece will be updated Saturday night.