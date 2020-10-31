    Trevor Lawrence Doing 'Great' After COVID-19 Test, Says Clemson's Dabo Swinney

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 31, 2020

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. Georgia Tech will play at home against the nation's top-ranked team for the first time in 40 years when No. 1 Clemson, let by the high-profile tandem of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, puts its perfect record on the line on Saturday, Oct. 17. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Two days after Trevor Lawrence confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on his star quarterback. 

    Appearing on ESPN's College Gameday (h/t Associated Press), Swinney said Lawrence is doing "great" as he remains in isolation.

    In a Twitter post Thursday, Lawrence said that he was experiencing "relatively mild" symptoms and has been following the protocol put in place by Clemson and the ACC. 

    Per the ACC's official COVID-19 policy, any student-athlete who tests positive must isolate for at least 10 days. Lawrence's test was taken Wednesday, which required him to miss Saturday's game against Boston College. 

    With Lawrence unavailable this week, true freshman DJ Uiagalelei got the start at quarterback. He was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and 10th-ranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

    There has been no announcement regarding whether Lawrence will be able to return for Clemson's game against fourth-ranked Notre Dame on Nov. 7. 

