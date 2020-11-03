Biggest Storylines Heading into Pac-12 Opening Weekend

0 of 8

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

The last of the Power Five conferences kicks off this weekend when the Pac-12 begins its seven-game conference-only college football schedule.

While it will be exceptional to have all of the big boys back in town, there are plenty of question marks. And that is even if you remove COVID-19 concerns from the equation.

Last year, the Pac-12 failed to place a participant in the College Football Playoff, and it hasn't since 2017, when No. 4 Washington lost to Alabama in the semifinal.

It's been a long, winding road for the conference. The Oregon Ducks have made two coaching changes and surged back to the top of the conference. USC has struggled by its lofty historical standards.

This year, there is so much newness, including unproven coaches and playmakers for the top programs, that it's fair to question whether any team will be in the spotlight.

There are plenty of storylines around all of the member institutions, and in this uncertain climate, it's just good to see football being played. Let's take a look at some of the top things to watch as the Pac-12 kicks off Saturday.