Ex-Yankees SP James Paxton, Mariners Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $8.5M Contract

Starting pitcher James Paxton is moving on from the New York Yankees and returning to the Seattle Mariners, agreeing to a contract Saturday, according Sportsnet's Chad Dey.

Paxton started five games for the Yankees in 2020, going 20.1 innings with a 6.64 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 26 strikeouts and seven walks. A flexor strain derailed his season in August as New York once again played through a plethora of injuries.

With Paxton entering his age 32 season, his agent, Scott Boras, said the lefty rushed a return from February 2020 back surgery but will be ready to go for the 2021 season.

Boras told Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media in October:

"The truth of the matter was, his ability to be James Paxton, it just needed a few months more of rehab on his back and his strength. Getting the velocity, getting the balance and being able to torque his back the way it was, just after the surgery, he just needed time. That's all. We're seeing him back to normal now in his throwing. You can really see the difference."

The Mariners apparently agree with Boras' assessment as they added Paxton back to their rotation after his first stint with the club lasted from 2013 to 2018.

The deal comes on the heels of a one-year, $12.5 million contract Paxton agreed to last year to remain in New York and avoid arbitration.