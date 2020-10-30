Sam Hinkie 'Stoked' Daryl Morey Agreed to Join 76ers as New President

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Sam Hinkie no longer has any official sway over the Philadelphia 76ers. He's a big fan of one executive who does, however.

The former Sixers general manager spoke to ESPN's Pablo Torre on the ESPN Daily podcast and raved about the team's impending hire of Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations.



"I was stoked," Hinkie said. "I'm stoked now. I think it's great news. He's not a good hire. He's a great hire. It's a really big move for the franchise. For a franchise I care a lot about. With a bunch of people I care a lot about. I just think it portends really great things for the future, for the Sixers. Which remains meaningful to me. So I'm stoked."

