    Sam Hinkie 'Stoked' Daryl Morey Agreed to Join 76ers as New President

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 30, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie speaks at a news conference before an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia. Hinkie resigned Wednesday night, April 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Sam Hinkie no longer has any official sway over the Philadelphia 76ers. He's a big fan of one executive who does, however. 

    The former Sixers general manager spoke to ESPN's Pablo Torre on the ESPN Daily podcast and raved about the team's impending hire of Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations.

    "I was stoked," Hinkie said. "I'm stoked now. I think it's great news. He's not a good hire. He's a great hire. It's a really big move for the franchise. For a franchise I care a lot about. With a bunch of people I care a lot about. I just think it portends really great things for the future, for the Sixers. Which remains meaningful to me. So I'm stoked."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jalen Rose Wants 76ers to Make Embiid, Westbrook Trade

      Jalen Rose Wants 76ers to Make Embiid, Westbrook Trade
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Jalen Rose Wants 76ers to Make Embiid, Westbrook Trade

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      NBA Trade Ideas for the No. 1 Pick 🍿

      @danfavale cooks up five trades the Wolves may want to consider from teams trying to move up ⬇️

      NBA Trade Ideas for the No. 1 Pick 🍿
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Trade Ideas for the No. 1 Pick 🍿

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      MJ's New NASCAR Car Revealed 🏎

      23XI Racing's new No. 23 car features Bulls colors, will be driven by Bubba Wallace

      MJ's New NASCAR Car Revealed 🏎
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ's New NASCAR Car Revealed 🏎

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Are the Mavs Looking to Reunite Tobi and Bobi?

      Are the Mavs Looking to Reunite Tobi and Bobi?
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Are the Mavs Looking to Reunite Tobi and Bobi?

      Zach Ciavolella
      via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK