Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, NBA Draft

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Should the Golden State Warriors use the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft or should they trade it? If they use it, which top-tier prospect should they select? If they trade down, who should they consider with their new pick? At this point, all these questions remain up in the air.

The draft is scheduled to take place Nov. 18, which means rumors will continue to swirl about the Warriors' plans over the next two-plus weeks. Golden State has an important decision to make, and it's one that could impact the direction the franchise goes in the seasons ahead.

Although there's been plenty of trade speculation surrounding the Warriors' No. 2 overall pick, there have also been rumors regarding what they'll do if they keep the selection. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that there's a belief Golden State would use the pick to draft Memphis center James Wiseman.

"The people in the league think that if they hold the No. 2 pick and if James Wiseman is there that they will take him," Windhorst recently told Jas Kang of SB Nation.

Windhorst added that the Warriors had members of the organization spend two days with Wiseman in Miami last week before they went to Atlanta to visit forward Deni Avdija. While in Miami, Golden State also had another prospect it tried to "secretly" bring in to work out, per Windhorst.

The Warriors may not be the only team that potentially have interest in drafting Wiseman. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Golden State and the Charlotte Hornets both covet the 7-foot center, per "rumblings around the league."

Wiseman has a ton of potential, but he doesn't have much film for NBA teams to evaluate, considering he played only three games during his time at Memphis. That could mean his workouts with teams leading up to the draft will be even more important as they get to see him on a court before potentially taking him.

Even if Golden State is leaning toward taking Wiseman if it keeps the No. 2 pick, that doesn't mean it's not talking to some of the other top prospects in the class. Next week, the Warriors are scheduled to have an interview with point guard LaMelo Ball, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Ball isn't just meeting with the Warriors, though, as he's already held a visit with the Minnesota Timberwolves (who own the No. 1 pick) and has scheduled visits with the Hornets and Chicago Bulls (owners of the Nos. 3 and 4 picks, respectively), per Givony.

It's likely that both Wiseman and Ball will be drafted early, so it will be interesting to find out whether these visits have any impact on where they land, or if they help the Warriors decide what to do with their pick, in terms of either using it or trading it.

Soon, we'll be getting some answers. But for now, the speculation will only continue.