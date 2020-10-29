Curtis Samuel's Updated Fantasy Outlook After 2 TDs for Panthers vs. Falcons

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel scored two touchdowns and amassed 54 scrimmage yards in his team's 25-17 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Samuel rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Carolina a 6-3 edge:

The former Ohio State star later added a 29-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to earn a 13-6 Panther lead:

Samuel finished with three carries for 23 yards and four catches for 31 yards.

The fourth-year pro is rostered in only 19 percent of Yahoo leagues, so he should be available on most waiver wires after his two-touchdown night.

However, the best bet is to choose other pass-catchers.

First, Samuel is the fourth option at best in the Panthers' passing game behind wide receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore and running back Mike Davis, who will give up his starting role to 2019 NFL scrimmage yards and touches leader Christian McCaffrey when he returns from a high-ankle sprain.

The volume simply isn't there for Samuel: He averaged just 4.83 targets per game before Thursday. It's tough for any player to be fantasy viable at that number given the lack of opportunity.

Furthermore, Samuel averaged just 9.2 yards per reception and scored one touchdown before Thursday. He's not being used to break off explosive plays, which could potentially make him a fantasy option even with the limited looks.

Also, the Panthers have typically looked elsewhere when they enter the red zone, with Samuel amassing just two targets inside the 20-yard line before Thursday, per Pro Football Reference. He's not getting scoring opportunities near the end zone either.

The 24-year-old is an underrated talent and vital member of the Panthers' offense. However, his skills don't translate to consistent fantasy production, and nights like Thursday are exceptions to the rule rather than ones that represent the norm.