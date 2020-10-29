Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Says He Has 'Mild' Symptoms After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has tested positive for COVID-19, wrote that his symptoms are "relatively mild" in a statement released Thursday:

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney previously announced that Lawrence, who is currently isolating, had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be available for the Tigers' home game against Boston College on Saturday.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach outlined what Lawrence must do before returning:

Per Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, Lawrence's positive COVID-19 test occurred Wednesday, leading to a potentially interesting situation in two weekends:

Lawrence pilots a 6-0 Tigers team that ranks No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. Under his watch, Clemson has scored 37 or more points in each of its six games and 48.2 points on average.

The junior has thrown 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions while completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards. He's rushed for four scores as well.

Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's backup quarterback. Per 247Sports' composite, the 6'5", 245-pound pro-style signal-caller ranked 10th overall among all class of 2020 prospects and first in his position group. He has completed 12 of 19 passes for 102 yards in addition to 32 rushing yards and two touchdowns.