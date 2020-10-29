    Geno Atkins Trade Rumors: Bengals DT Unavailable Despite Outside Interest

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 29, 2020
    Alerted 48s ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) runs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    It doesn't appear the Cincinnati Bengals are ready to make any more changes after the team sent disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks for center B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round pick. 

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday teams have inquired about other Bengals players ahead of the November 3 trade deadline, including defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

    "In the wake of the Dunlap trade, my understanding is that teams have called the Bengals about veteran DT Geno Atkins and have been told he isn’t available," Breer wrote.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

