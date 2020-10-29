Geno Atkins Trade Rumors: Bengals DT Unavailable Despite Outside Interest

David Richard/Associated Press

It doesn't appear the Cincinnati Bengals are ready to make any more changes after the team sent disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks for center B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday teams have inquired about other Bengals players ahead of the November 3 trade deadline, including defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

"In the wake of the Dunlap trade, my understanding is that teams have called the Bengals about veteran DT Geno Atkins and have been told he isn’t available," Breer wrote.

