Walter McCarty Facing Arrest Warrant After Failing to Appear for Court Hearing

An arrest warrant has been issued for former University of Evansville men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after he didn't appear for a court hearing Thursday and also missed an Aug. 20 hearing, per Chad Lindskog of the Evansville Courier and Press.

McCarty, who played 10 seasons in the NBA, was sued by Old National Bank in March after he reportedly "defaulted on a $75,000 'private select line of credit' created in October 2018, according to court records."

Judge Robert Tornatta ruled in May that McCarty had to pay $77,540.77 in restitution to Old National Bank. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to talk about options for paying back that amount.

He is also due in the Vanderburgh Superior Court on Nov. 20 after defaulting on a $45,000 loan from Oct. 2018 that he took out with the First Federal Savings Bank.

McCarty, 46, played for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers during his time in the NBA. He then spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers and Celtics before taking over as the Evansville head coach in March 2018.

Evansville went 20-25 in parts of two seasons with McCarty as head coach before he was fired in January amid a Title IX investigation. A female Evansville student accused him of sexual assault and hired the Simpson Tuegel Law Firm to "investigate and represent her in a potential action against the coach and the university."