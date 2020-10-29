    Ex-Kansas Basketball Player Silvio De Sousa Facing Aggravated Battery Charge

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) walks out of the crowd after a brawl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    Former Kansas basketball player Silvio De Sousa has been charged with one count of aggravated battery in relation to events that allegedly took place on New Year's Eve.

    According to charging documents filed Monday, De Sousa "unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly (caused) great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person."

    De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 college basketball season October 16, citing "personal issues." 

    "Earlier this fall, Silvio told me that he had been contacted by local authorities regarding his alleged involvement in an incident on New Year's Eve," Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement to the Topeka Capital-Journal. "He was not aware of the details from that incident until a couple weeks ago, which he then shared with me. These allegations were surprising to Silvio, as they were to us. Once we discussed the details, he decided it was in his best interest to opt out and focus on this matter. We mutually agreed that was the best course of action."

    Further details regarding the allegations have not been made public.

    De Sousa was heading into his senior season at Kansas. 

